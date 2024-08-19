RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Centre defends instant talaq law: Fatal practice
August 19, 2024  16:06
image
Defending its 2019 law criminalising triple talaq, the Centre has told the Supreme Court that the practice is "fatal" for the social institution of marriage.

 In an affidavit filed in response to petitions challenging the law, the Union of India said despite the top court setting aside the practice in 2017, it has "not worked as a sufficient deterrent in bringing down the number of divorces by this practice" among the members of the community. 

 "It is submitted that Parliament in its wisdom has enacted the impugned Act to protect the rights of married Muslim women who are being divorced by triple talaq. "The impugned Act helps in ensuring the larger constitutional goals of gender justice and gender equality of married Muslim women and helps subserve their fundamental rights of non-discrimination and empowerment," the affidavit said. 

 On 22 August 2017, the apex court had declared instant triple talaq (talaq-e-biddah) unconstitutional. On August 23, 2019, the top court agreed to examine the validity of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019. Violation of the law entails imprisonment of up to three years. Two Muslim organisations -- Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind and Samastha Kerala Jamiathul Ulema -- have urged the court to declare the law "unconstitutional". 

 Jamiat claimed in its petition that "criminalising a mode of divorce in one particular religion while keeping the subject of marriage and divorce in other religions only within the purview of civil law, leads to discrimination, which is not in conformity with the mandate of Article 15". PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Will quit politics if CM says...: Fadnavis' dig at Jarang
Will quit politics if CM says...: Fadnavis' dig at Jarang

Jarange is a strident critic of the senior BJP leader and has routinely accused him of being the main obstacle in the Maratha community's quest for reservations.

Will Ajit Pawar get rakhi tied by Supriya Sule? 'Only if...'
Will Ajit Pawar get rakhi tied by Supriya Sule? 'Only if...'

Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar on Monday said he is not bothered about his criticism by others and is only concerned about what key leaders of the ruling Mahayuti alliance say.

Sensex, Nifty settle almost flat in lacklustre trade
Sensex, Nifty settle almost flat in lacklustre trade

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Mahindra & Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, Tata Motors and ICICI Bank were the biggest laggards. In contrast, Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy Services, NTPC, JSW Steel, Asian Paints and...

No talks yet with Champai Soren on joining BJP: Babulal Marandi
No talks yet with Champai Soren on joining BJP: Babulal Marandi

Marandi said that Champai is a seasoned politician and he would himself decide his path.

'Fatal practice': Centre defends instant triple talaq law in SC
'Fatal practice': Centre defends instant triple talaq law in SC

The Union of India said despite the top court setting aside the practice in 2017, it has "not worked as a sufficient deterrent in bringing down the number of divorces by this practice" among the members of the community.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances