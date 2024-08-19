RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
BRS opposes installation of Rajiv Gandhi statue opposite Telangana Secretariat
August 19, 2024  23:46
File image
File image
Taking exception to a reported proposal of the ruling Congress in Telangana to install a statue of former PM Rajiv Gandhi in front of the state Secretariat complex in Hyderabad, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday said his party would remove the statue when it comes to power. 

The previous BRS government had planned to instal a statue of 'Telangana Thalli' (mother) at the location, he said. 

"... in four years, our government will be formed again in Telangana under the leadership of KCR (former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao). Soon after its formation, we will definitely remove the statue of Rajiv Gandhi ji from there with all due courtesy. We will instal it in a new location wherever Congressmen want. We will definitely instal 'Telangana Thalli' statue there," Rao told reporters. 

In protest against the Congress government's "hasty" move, the BRS would change the name of Rajiv Gandhi international airport in Hyderabad and name it after a prominent personality of Telangana, he claimed. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ola Electric's e-bike pricing sparks debate across EV industry
Ola Electric's e-bike pricing sparks debate across EV industry

The launch of a range of electric motorbikes (e-bikes) by Bengaluru-based Ola Electric, a first for the company, has disconcerted the industry because the low price the firm claims to be offering has the potential to disrupt the market....

Sitharaman urges banks to boost deposits
Sitharaman urges banks to boost deposits

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman on Monday held a performance review meeting with heads of public sector banks and asked them to make concerted efforts to garner deposits. Deposits have been growing 300-400 basis points lower than the...

SC to hear plea on medic's murder case on Tuesday amid nationwide strike
SC to hear plea on medic's murder case on Tuesday amid nationwide strike

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, which had taken cognisance of the incident, has kept the matter on top of the cause list for hearing at 10:30 am on Tuesday.

Mpox: Govt alerts airports; asks states to set up isolation facility
Mpox: Govt alerts airports; asks states to set up isolation facility

The ministry has identified three Centre-run hospitals -- Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Safdarjung and Lady Hardinge -- as nodal centres in the national capital for isolation, management and treatment of any patient with mpox.

'No tolerance, rules are clear': CAS on Vinesh verdict
'No tolerance, rules are clear': CAS on Vinesh verdict

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has ruled that athletes will have to ensure that they remain below their weight limit and no exception can be provided under any circumstance

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances