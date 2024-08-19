BRS opposes installation of Rajiv Gandhi statue opposite Telangana Secretariat





The previous BRS government had planned to instal a statue of 'Telangana Thalli' (mother) at the location, he said.





"... in four years, our government will be formed again in Telangana under the leadership of KCR (former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao). Soon after its formation, we will definitely remove the statue of Rajiv Gandhi ji from there with all due courtesy. We will instal it in a new location wherever Congressmen want. We will definitely instal 'Telangana Thalli' statue there," Rao told reporters.





In protest against the Congress government's "hasty" move, the BRS would change the name of Rajiv Gandhi international airport in Hyderabad and name it after a prominent personality of Telangana, he claimed. -- PTI

Taking exception to a reported proposal of the ruling Congress in Telangana to install a statue of former PM Rajiv Gandhi in front of the state Secretariat complex in Hyderabad, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday said his party would remove the statue when it comes to power.