Bomb threat? Shopping mall in Guwahati evacuated
August 19, 2024  18:11
Representational image
A shopping mall in the heart of Assam's Guwahati was evacuated and closed on Monday afternoon by its authorities, citing technical issues, officials said. 

Security personnel have arrived at the mall, leading to speculation of the presence of explosives inside, though no official confirmation has been received yet. 

The authorities of City Centre Mall put up an unsigned notice on the gates around 4 pm that read: 'For technical issues, mall will be shut down for 2 hours.' 

The mall, which houses a number of shops, eateries, gaming zones and a multiplex, is located about three km from the state secretariat. 

The incident comes four days after the banned ULFA(I) announced planting 24 bombs in different parts of the state, including multiple locations in Guwahati. 

Ten bomb-like substances were recovered, including four in Guwahati, in the last two days, the officials said.
