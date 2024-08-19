RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
BJP ally opposes Modi govt's lateral entry move
August 19, 2024  19:52
image
Bharatiya Janata Party ally and Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Monday slammed any move for appointments in government positions without following reservations and asserted that he would raise the lateral entry issue with the Centre.
 
The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president's reaction came over the recent advertisement to fill posts through lateral entry on a contract basis that the opposition has alleged snatches away reservations for the disadvantaged communities.

"Reservation provisions must be there in any government appointment. There is no ifs and buts in this. No reservation exists in the private sector and if it is not implemented in government positions as well... The information came up before me on Sunday and it is a matter of concern for me," he told PTI.

Paswan said as a member of the government, he has the platform to raise the issue and he would. The Union minister also said that as far as his party is concerned, it is absolutely not in support of such a measure.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) last Saturday advertised 45 posts -- 10 of joint secretaries and 35 of directors/deputy secretaries -- to be filled through the lateral entry mode on a contract basis. It is the biggest tranche of lateral recruitment being undertaken by the Centre, an official said.

Opposition parties slammed the move, claiming it would snatch reservations from SCs, STs and OBCs. The BJP hit back, stating the NDA government was bringing transparency to this mode of recruitment started by the Congress-led UPA.

The Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) also alleged that it was a "conspiracy" by the BJP to appoint its ideological allies to high posts through the back door.

However, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said the Congress' criticism of the lateral entry system in senior bureaucracy shows its "hypocrisy". -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

NC promises Article 370, autonomy, statehood resolution
NC promises Article 370, autonomy, statehood resolution

Restoration of Article 370 and Jammu and Kashmir's statehood as well as implementation of the autonomy resolution passed by the erstwhile assembly in 2000 are among the National Conference's 12 guarantees announced in its manifesto for...

No talks yet with Champai Soren on joining BJP: Babulal Marandi
No talks yet with Champai Soren on joining BJP: Babulal Marandi

Marandi said that Champai is a seasoned politician and he would himself decide his path.

'No secret ties': Stalin on Rajnath at DMK event
'No secret ties': Stalin on Rajnath at DMK event

"Just because we invited the Central Minister, there's speculation that we have ties with the BJP. There's no need for us (the DMK) to have a secret pact with the BJP," Stalin said speaking after solemnising the marriage of Dileepan, son...

Probe report blows lid off sexual harassment in Mollywood
Probe report blows lid off sexual harassment in Mollywood

The much-awaited report of the Justice Hema Committee, the government-appointed panel in 2019 that studied issues faced by women in the Malayalam film industry, comprises explosive accounts of harassment, exploitation, and ill-treatment...

Modi to visit Ukraine on Aug 23, 1st since start of war
Modi to visit Ukraine on Aug 23, 1st since start of war

Modi will travel to Poland before visiting Ukraine.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances