And the woman in the picture is...

Sign inCreate Account
Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers for the fourth consecutive day on Monday questioned the former principal of Kar Medical College, Sandip Ghosh in connection with their probe into the rape and murder of a woman doctor.
Glimpses from the traditional coconut breaking competition during the Narali Purnima festival in Mumbai, August 19, 2024.
Sekhar Roy was summoned by the police in connection with a social media post he made over the alleged rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
Mohammed Shami is making significant strides in his recovery from an ankle injury that has kept him out of cricket since the ODI World Cup last November.
Rhea Chakraborty recently unveiled a teaser of the upcoming episode of her podcast, Chapter 2, which shows Aamir Khan in a candid conversation with her.