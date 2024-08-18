Who will be held accountable if Mullaperiyar dam collapses? asks Union minister





He asked whether the courts that pronounce verdicts to maintain the status quo or the authorities who obtain such verdicts from the judiciary would be held accountable if such a disaster happens.





The minister of state for petroleum and natural gas as well as tourism shared his concern while speaking during a function in Thiruvananthapuram.





During the speech, he mentioned that he came across a Facebook post raising concern about the safety of Mullaperiyar dam.





The actor-turned politician said the question whether the dam would collapse or not stands like an idimuzhakkam (thunderclap) in his heart.





"Who will be answerable if it collapses? Will the courts answer? Or will those who obtain such decisions from the courts to continue to maintain the present position (regarding the dam) answer?" Gopi asked.





They should answer what will be the consequences of their actions, he said. -- PTI

