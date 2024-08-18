RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Who will be held accountable if Mullaperiyar dam collapses? asks Union minister
August 18, 2024  20:01
Mullaperiyar dam/File image
Mullaperiyar dam/File image
Union Minister Suresh Gopi on Sunday expressed concern about the safety of Mullaperiyar dam and sought to know who would take the responsibility if the 125-year-old dam collapses.    

He asked whether the courts that pronounce verdicts to maintain the status quo or the authorities who obtain such verdicts from the judiciary would be held accountable if such a disaster happens.       

 The minister of state for petroleum and natural gas as well as tourism shared his concern while speaking during a function in Thiruvananthapuram.       

During the speech, he mentioned that he came across a Facebook post raising concern about the safety of Mullaperiyar dam.       

The actor-turned politician said the question whether the dam would collapse or not stands like an idimuzhakkam (thunderclap) in his heart.       

"Who will be answerable if it collapses? Will the courts answer? Or will those who obtain such decisions from the courts to continue to maintain the present position (regarding the dam) answer?" Gopi asked.       

They should answer what will be the consequences of their actions, he said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

East Bengal, Mohun Bagan fans unite to protest medic rape
East Bengal, Mohun Bagan fans unite to protest medic rape

Police said there were intelligence inputs that attempts would be made to trigger violence during the match, because of which it was cancelled.

Air India cabin crew assaulted at London hotel
Air India cabin crew assaulted at London hotel

Sources in the know said a homeless man barged into the room at the hotel where the female cabin crew was staying and assaulted her.

SC takes cognisance of doctor's rape-murder case, hearing on Aug 20
SC takes cognisance of doctor's rape-murder case, hearing on Aug 20

According to the cause list of August 20 uploaded on the apex court website, a bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra is scheduled to hear on Tuesday.

DYFI under fire over pork challenge for Wayanad survivors
DYFI under fire over pork challenge for Wayanad survivors

The DYFI has been organising numerous challenges and festivals across the state as part of its various fund-raising events to help the rehabilitation efforts for the survivors of the devastating landslides in Wayanad district on July 30.

Punjab CM Mann felicitates Paris Olympians
Punjab CM Mann felicitates Paris Olympians

The chief minister said the state government is working wholeheartedly for the promotion of sports.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances