RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Union Minister Jual Oram's wife Jhingia Oram dies of dengue
August 18, 2024  13:11
Union Minister Jual Oram/ANI Photo
Union Minister Jual Oram/ANI Photo
Union Minister Jual Oram's wife Jhingia Oram died of dengue during treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar, family sources said on Sunday.

Jhingia Oram (58) is survived by her husband and two daughters. She died at about 10.50 pm on Saturday night, they said.

The Union Tribal Affairs Minister himself is also down with dengue and undergoing treatment at the same hospital.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has expressed grief over the passing away of Jhingia Oram. 

He visited the hospital late on Saturday night.

Apart from the CM, Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan, Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling, Speaker Surama Padhy and other BJP leaders also paid their last respects to Jhingia Oram late last night.

Majhi said Jhingia was a pious, soft-spoken person, who involved herself in social and charitable works. 

"Jhinga Oram played an important role in Jual's long political journey," the CM said.

Jual was married to Jhingia on March 8, 1987.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'My heart is broken, but...' Vinesh vows to fight on
'My heart is broken, but...' Vinesh vows to fight on

Vinesh's appeal against her disqualification was also rejected by the ad-hoc division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Kolkata police summons to ex-BJP MP, 2 docs over medic's identity leak
Kolkata police summons to ex-BJP MP, 2 docs over medic's identity leak

These people have been accused of revealing the identity of the victim, spreading rumours and fake news, the officer said.

MCG to host epic 150th anniversary of first ever Test
MCG to host epic 150th anniversary of first ever Test

Cricket Australia (CA) plan to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the first ever Test match

MFs seek greater leeway for proposed new asset class
MFs seek greater leeway for proposed new asset class

The new asset class (NAC) proposed by the market regulator could see diverse product offerings with high-risk strategies across equity and debt if the mutual fund (MF) industry's recommendations are incorporated into the final...

Decoding the Manu Bhaker-Jaspal Rana bond
Decoding the Manu Bhaker-Jaspal Rana bond

Manu Bhaker and Jaspal Rana are chalk and cheese when it comes to their individual personalities

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances