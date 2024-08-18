RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Three-hour blockade disrupts suburban train services in Sealdah south section
August 18, 2024  15:05
File image
File image
An over three-hour rail blockade at Subhasgram in the Sealdah south section of Eastern Railway on Sunday led to cancellation of at least 11 suburban trains and detention of several others, an official said.

A section of passengers resorted to the blockade protesting alleged delayed running of trains and demanding an increase in frequency of the suburban train services.

The rail blockade, which started at 7.53 am, disrupted suburban train services between Sealdah and Lakshmikantapur, Diamond Harbour, Baruipur and Canning, the ER official said.

The blockade was lifted at 11 am, the official said.

At least 11 suburban trains were cancelled and several others were detained en route to their destination. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

CCTV footages reveal devastating Wayanad landslides, 119 still missing
CCTV footages reveal devastating Wayanad landslides, 119 still missing

Malayalam television channels aired the visuals captured on the CCTVs in some shops in Chooralmala, one of the hamlets completely destroyed in the disaster.

'My heart is broken, but...' Vinesh vows to fight on
'My heart is broken, but...' Vinesh vows to fight on

Vinesh's appeal against her disqualification was also rejected by the ad-hoc division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

'Forgot your uncle?' Geeta, Babita slam Vinesh
'Forgot your uncle?' Geeta, Babita slam Vinesh

While Vinesh poured her heart out about the challenges she overcame and the support system that helped her rise, the absence of a mention of her uncle sparked a public feud.

Kolkata police summons to ex-BJP MP, 2 docs over medic's identity leak
Kolkata police summons to ex-BJP MP, 2 docs over medic's identity leak

These people have been accused of revealing the identity of the victim, spreading rumours and fake news, the officer said.

MCG to host epic 150th anniversary of first ever Test
MCG to host epic 150th anniversary of first ever Test

Cricket Australia (CA) plan to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the first ever Test match

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances