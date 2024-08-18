Three-hour blockade disrupts suburban train services in Sealdah south section





A section of passengers resorted to the blockade protesting alleged delayed running of trains and demanding an increase in frequency of the suburban train services.





The rail blockade, which started at 7.53 am, disrupted suburban train services between Sealdah and Lakshmikantapur, Diamond Harbour, Baruipur and Canning, the ER official said.





The blockade was lifted at 11 am, the official said.





At least 11 suburban trains were cancelled and several others were detained en route to their destination. -- PTI

An over three-hour rail blockade at Subhasgram in the Sealdah south section of Eastern Railway on Sunday led to cancellation of at least 11 suburban trains and detention of several others, an official said.