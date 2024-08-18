'Stree 2' raises Rs 172 cr in three days





Directed by Amar Kaushik, the Hindi film is a sequel to the 2018 hit Stree, which marked the beginning of Maddock Films' horror comedy universe.





Also starring Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurana, Stree 2 released in theatres across the country on August 15 on the occasion of Independence Day.





According to the production house, the net domestic collection of the film stood at Rs 145.8 crore at the end of three days.





"The UNDISPUTED STREE of the box office! Thank you, audience, for making it happen," the post read on the banner's X page.





Stree 2 follows the main characters, who successfully solved the mystery of the female ghost in the first film, battle a new terror in the form of a ghost who only has a head, aptly called Sarkata.





The film is part of producer Dinesh Vijan's horror comedy universe that also includes titles like Bhediya and Munjya. -- PTI

Horror comedy, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, has earned Rs 172 crore in gross domestic box office collections, the makers said on Sunday.