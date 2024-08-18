RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Patient dies Kolkata hospital, family vandalises trauma care unit
August 18, 2024  22:13
Amid the ongoing uproar over the rape-murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, family members of a patient who died at the SSKM hospital in Kolkata on Sunday vandalised the trauma care unit, the police said. 

The incident occurred in the evening when the patient's family members arrived at the hospital, accused the doctors of negligence, and began vandalising the facility, the police added. 

"His family members came to the hospital and started vandalising the area, alleging that negligence by doctors had led to the youth's death," a police official said. 

A large police team intervened to resolve the situation, but no arrests have been made so far. -- PTI
