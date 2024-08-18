RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


MVA govt planned to arrest Fadnavis, when I objected....: Shinde
August 18, 2024  21:31
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis/@MahaDGIPR/Twitter
In a move to break the Bharatiya Janata Party and put it on the backfoot, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government had planned to arrest Devendra Fadnavis and when he objected, they planned to arrest him as well, said Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

On the allegations of IPS officer Paramveer Singh that MVA government under CM Thackeray and then home minister Anil Deshmukh wanted to arrest Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde, the Maharashtra CM said, "This is what I feel sad about. They had planned everything. I had objected when they said they would arrest Devendra Fadnavis which could have put the BJP on the backfoot and potentially their MLAs could have joined Maha Vikas Aghadi." 

"Citing it as wrongdoing, when I objected, they said there is nothing wrong in it, this is all right. They had troubled us, so, we have to do all this and we will do it. It was a case of urban land selling. They planned to implicate me as well in that case. I had some suspicions as I heard about it from some officers but when I became the chief minister, I got to know about their full planning," said Shinde.

He further said that Deshmukh, then home minister of Maharashtra had denied Z plus security to him, even after receiving life threats from Maoists of Gadchiroli. 

"When I was minister for urban development, I had passed resolutions for developing Gadchiroli, for which the Maoists have threatened me to kill. All the intelligence, security, police forces recommended Z plus security for me, but then the home minister denied it. Although some officials said that we would give you Z plus security, but it won't be on papers, for which I replied, I am not afraid of anyone and I don't need them," said Shinde. -- ANI
