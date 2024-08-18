More than 50 SDPI members booked for unauthorised I-Day rally near Mumbai





They were charged under BNS Section 223 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) as well as provisions of Maharashtra Police Act, the official said.





"No one has been arrested so far. The motorcycle rally was held from Mumbra to Talaopali in Kausa. They had not taken permission from police," he said. -- PTI

More than 50 members of Social Democratic Party of India were booked for taking out a motorcycle rally on Independence Day allegedly without permission in Mumbra in Thane district, a police official said on Sunday.