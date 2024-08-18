Kolkata police issue summons to TMC MP after demands CBI grilling of CP





Roy had earlier in the day called upon the Central Bureau of Investigation, which is probing the rape and murder of a woman doctor at state-run RG Kar MCH, to act fairly and demanded the custodial interrogation of former principal of the medical establishment and the CP to know "who and why floated the suicide story".





The Kolkata police asked Roy to appear before its officers at its headquarters in Lalbazar at 4 pm on Sunday for allegedly posting wrong information regarding the incident, a police source said.





"He has been asked to come to Lalbazar at 4 pm. This is related to some of his posts on social networking sites," he said.





Asked if the summons had anything to do with Roy's comment on the CP, the source declined to reply but said that the TMC MP had, a couple of days back, made a comment on sniffer dogs being taken to RG Kar MCH by Kolkata police during their investigation into the doctor's death. -- PTI

