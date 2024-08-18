RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Kolkata murder: Health services in Goa Hospital hit as doctors' strike continues
August 18, 2024  16:26
File image
File image
Health services at the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital remained affected for the third consecutive day on Sunday, with resident doctors resolving against withdrawing the indefinite strike, which began Friday, till the Calcutta high court delivers verdict in the rape-murder case. 

Earlier in the day, private medical practitioners who observed a 24-hour strike called off their protest at 6 am, said Indian Medical Association's Goa unit president Sandesh Chodankar. 

Healthcare services at the Goa Medical College and Hospital, one of the oldest medical colleges, remained crippled for the third consecutive day due to the strike by senior and junior resident doctors under the aegis of the Goa Association of Resident Doctors. 

Doctors demonstrated outside GMCH Complex in Bambolim demanding justice for the junior trainee doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9, triggering nationwide outrage. 

The GARD stated on Sunday the strike would continue till the Calcutta High Court delivers its verdict in the rape and murder case. 

Doctors claimed emergency services in GMCH remain uninterrupted. 

State health minister Vishwajit Rane Sunday stated the government was implementing crucial changes at GMCH, including installing security cameras and revising laws, to ensure foolproof safety of doctors. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Rishabh Pant bowls in surprise cameo
Rishabh Pant bowls in surprise cameo

Rishabh Pant took to the bowling crease during the Delhi Premier League.

CCTV footages reveal devastating Wayanad landslides; 119 still missing
CCTV footages reveal devastating Wayanad landslides; 119 still missing

Malayalam television channels aired the visuals captured on the CCTVs in some shops in Chooralmala, one of the hamlets completely destroyed in the disaster.

Lyon studying Jaiswal ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Lyon studying Jaiswal ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Nathan Lyon has already started his homework on rising batting sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal

Jharkhand ex-CM Champai Soren reaches Delhi amid BJP switch buzz
Jharkhand ex-CM Champai Soren reaches Delhi amid BJP switch buzz

Some media reports had on Friday claimed that Soren could join the saffron party ahead of the Jharkhand assembly elections.

Lakshya shares Olympic experience with Uttarakhand CM
Lakshya shares Olympic experience with Uttarakhand CM

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen shared his experience after meeting the Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at his residence on Sunday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances