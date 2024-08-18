Kolkata murder: Health services in Goa Hospital hit as doctors' strike continues





Earlier in the day, private medical practitioners who observed a 24-hour strike called off their protest at 6 am, said Indian Medical Association's Goa unit president Sandesh Chodankar.





Healthcare services at the Goa Medical College and Hospital, one of the oldest medical colleges, remained crippled for the third consecutive day due to the strike by senior and junior resident doctors under the aegis of the Goa Association of Resident Doctors.





Doctors demonstrated outside GMCH Complex in Bambolim demanding justice for the junior trainee doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9, triggering nationwide outrage.





The GARD stated on Sunday the strike would continue till the Calcutta High Court delivers its verdict in the rape and murder case.





Doctors claimed emergency services in GMCH remain uninterrupted.





State health minister Vishwajit Rane Sunday stated the government was implementing crucial changes at GMCH, including installing security cameras and revising laws, to ensure foolproof safety of doctors. -- PTI

