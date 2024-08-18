J'khand ex-CM Champai Soren hints at quitting JMM





He also listed out various instances when he was not allowed to call a meeting of the legislative party and was asked to resign suddenly which prompted him "to look for an alternative path".





In a long post on X, Champai Soren said that he has always done politics of public concern from raising the voice of workers against industrial houses at the beginning of his public life to the Jharkhand movement.





"I have been trying to get the rights of the tribals, natives, poor, labourers, students and people of backward classes of the state. Whether I held any post or not, I was always available to the public, raising the issues of those people who had dreamt of a better future with the state of Jharkhand," he said.





"On January 31, after an unprecedented turn of events, the India Alliance chose me to serve the state as the 12th Chief Minister of Jharkhand. From the first day of my tenure to the last day (July 3), I discharged my duties towards the state with full devotion and dedication. ," he added.





"The day after Hal Diwas, I came to know that all my programs for the next two days have been postponed by the party leadership. One of these, was a public programme in Dumka, while the other was to distribute appointment letters to PGT teachers. On asking, I came to know that a meeting of the legislative party has been called by the coalition on July 3, till then you cannot attend any programme as CM," Soren said. "Can there be anything more humiliating in a democracy than a chief minister's programmes being cancelled by another person?" he listed out the bitter experiences he faced during his tenure. -- ANI

