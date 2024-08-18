RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Had to go with Ajit Pawar as my bank faced troubles: NCP MLA
August 18, 2024  13:53
Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar/ANI Photo
Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar/ANI Photo
Nationalist Congress Party MLA Rajendra Shingne has claimed that due to troubles faced by a cooperative bank with which he was associated, he had to side with Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar after the party split last year. 

Ajit Pawar and several other MLAs joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government in the state last year, leading to a split in the Nationalist Congress Party founded by Sharad Pawar. Shingne on Saturday shared the dias with NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar at a programme in Wardha. 

Speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of the programme, the MLA, representing Sindkhed Raja in Buldhana district, said he has always respected Sharad Pawar. 

Shingne said he worked under the leadership of Sharad Pawar for around 30 years and that the latter has made a huge contribution to his political career and he will always be indebted to him. 

"However, of late, due to troubles faced by my district cooperative bank (in Buldhana) and helplessness, I had to go to them (ruling side) with Ajit Dada. Today, the district cooperative bank has received Rs 300 crore from the government. But certainly, Pawar saheb will always be venerable to me," Shingne said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Kolkata police summons to ex-BJP MP, 2 docs over medic's identity leak
Kolkata police summons to ex-BJP MP, 2 docs over medic's identity leak

These people have been accused of revealing the identity of the victim, spreading rumours and fake news, the officer said.

MCG to host epic 150th anniversary of first ever Test
MCG to host epic 150th anniversary of first ever Test

Cricket Australia (CA) plan to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the first ever Test match

MFs seek greater leeway for proposed new asset class
MFs seek greater leeway for proposed new asset class

The new asset class (NAC) proposed by the market regulator could see diverse product offerings with high-risk strategies across equity and debt if the mutual fund (MF) industry's recommendations are incorporated into the final...

Decoding the Manu Bhaker-Jaspal Rana bond
Decoding the Manu Bhaker-Jaspal Rana bond

Manu Bhaker and Jaspal Rana are chalk and cheese when it comes to their individual personalities

'I couldn't control myself': Alcaraz apologises for outburst
'I couldn't control myself': Alcaraz apologises for outburst

Carlos Alcaraz has vowed to learn from the incident and ensure it doesn't happen again

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances