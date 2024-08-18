RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Five Zika virus cases detected in Bengaluru
August 18, 2024  19:08
Five cases of Zika virus were detected in Bengaluru, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said on Sunday. 

According to him, from August 4 to 15, five cases of Zika virus have been detected in Jigani in Bengaluru. 

"After the first case was detected, tests were conducted in the surrounding areas and five cases of Zika infection were found. 

Accordingly, containment has been done," he told reporters in Bengaluru. 

The minister said Zika too has simple symptoms and its treatment is similar to dengue. -- PTI
