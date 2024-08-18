Excise policy cases: SC to hear BRS leader Kavitha's bail pleas on Tuesday





The apex court had on August 12 sought responses from the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate on Kavitha's pleas challenging the Delhi high court's July 1 verdict denying her bail in these cases.





As per the cause list of August 20 uploaded on the top court website, a bench of justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan is slated to hear her pleas.





During the arguments on August 12, Kavitha's counsel had sought bail contending that she has been in custody for around five months and the charge sheet and prosecution complaint have already been filed by the CBI and the ED respectively.





A prosecution complaint is the ED's equivalent of a charge sheet.





Her lawyer had referred to the apex court's verdicts on the pleas filed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia.





The top court had earlier granted interim bail to Kejriwal in the money laundering case linked to the alleged scam.





Sisodia was granted bail in both the corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. -- PTI

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Tuesday BRS leader K Kavitha's pleas seeking bail in corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.