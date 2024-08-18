Ex-BJP MP, doctors summoned over medic identity leak





Apart from these three persons, the police have also issued summonses to 57 others for spreading wrong information about the incident, he said.





Dr Kunal Sarkar and Dr Subarna Goswami were issued summonses to appear before officers of the Kolkata Police Headquarters in Lalbazar at 3 pm on Sunday, he added.





These people have been accused of revealing the identity of the victim, spreading rumours and fake news, the officer said.





When contacted, renowned cardiologist Dr Sarkar said he has received the summons from the police asking him to appear before the officers at Lalbazar.





"Yes, I have received the summons. But at the moment, I am out of town and have informed the Kolkata police about that. I do not know why they have called me, but it seems that some of my comments on social media have elicited certain reactions nationally and internationally... maybe because of that," Sarkar said. -- PTI

