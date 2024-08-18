RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Enact law for healthcare workers: 70 Padma docs to PM
August 18, 2024  22:21
Expressing anguish over the Kolkata rape-murder incident, over 70 Padma awardee doctors have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding quick enactment of a special law to deal with violence against healthcare personnel and implementation of improved safety protocols in medical facilities. 

The renowned doctors like Ashok Vaid, Harsh Mahajan, Anoop Misra, A K Grover, Alka Kriplani and Mohsin Wali have sought PM Modi's "immediate and personal intervention" to address the "alarming" situation and suggested that the Centre bring an ordinance immediately to ensure the "harshest possible punishment" to those who indulge in violence against healthcare workers, whether verbal or physical. 

There have been widespread protests by healthcare personnel and others following the alleged rape and murder of a woman trainee doctor at the state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital and claims of a botched-up investigation and cover-up. 

The Indian Medical Association and other doctors' bodies are pressing for a central law to ensure the safety of medics. 

The eminent doctors also urged stricter enforcement of existing laws and enhanced safety measures in hospitals and medical institutions. Among those who have written the letter are former director general of ICMR Dr Balram Bhargav, former AIIMS Delhi director Dr Randeep Guleria and Dr S K Sarin, director of Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, "We, the Padma Awardee doctors, write to you with deep concern and profound anguish regarding the horrific events that recently occurred at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata. As the head of our nation, we implore your immediate and personal intervention to address this alarming situation," the letter said. 

They said such acts of brutality shake the very foundations of service by medical professionals and highlight the urgent need to address violence, particularly against women, girls, and healthcare professionals. 

"We stand in unwavering solidarity with the victim's family, whose pain and loss are unimaginable. We also extend our full support to the medical community, who are increasingly confronting such violence in the course of their work. The safety and dignity of healthcare professionals must be safeguarded with utmost priority," the letter said. -- PTI
