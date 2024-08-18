RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Doctors' stir continues for 10th day; OPD services hit
August 18, 2024  09:27
image
Healthcare services remained affected across West Bengal for the tenth consecutive day on Sunday as agitating junior doctors at state-run hospitals continued their cease-work demanding justice for the woman doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.
 
As the outpatient departments (OPDs) at government hospitals are closed on Sundays, the rush was less even as senior doctors were attending the emergency department to provide treatment to the visiting patients.

"We are not for affecting healthcare services. We can understand the problems faced by the patients but our protest is very relevant in this context when an on-duty doctor was raped and murdered. Is this what we expect while coming to work? We will continue with our protest till our sister gets justice and the government arranges total security for us," an agitating doctor told PTI.

The body of the woman postgraduate trainee doctor was found inside a seminar hall of the hospital on August 9. A civic volunteer was arrested the next day for his alleged involvement in the crime.

The junior doctors have been demanding that the culprits be punished as quickly as possible, and the post-mortem examination report of the victim be made public.

The Calcutta high court on August 13 ordered the transfer of the probe into the case from the Kolkata Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation which started its investigation on August 14. -- PTI  
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

South Africa complete series sweep, Maharaj shines
South Africa complete series sweep, Maharaj shines

South Africa completed victory inside three days after bowling West Indies out for 222, having set them a target of 263 to win the match.

Healthcare services hit in WB as doctors' stir enters 10th day
Healthcare services hit in WB as doctors' stir enters 10th day

As the outpatient departments (OPDs) at government hospitals are closed on Sundays, the rush was less even as senior doctors were attending the emergency department to provide treatment to the visiting patients.

Mamata is trying to...: Nirbhaya's mother on Kolkata rape-murder
Mamata is trying to...: Nirbhaya's mother on Kolkata rape-murder

Instead of using her power to act against the culprits, the chief minister is trying to divert people's attention by holding protests, Asha Devi told PTI.

Send reports every 2 hours: Centre to states on doctors' protest
Send reports every 2 hours: Centre to states on doctors' protest

The MHA said that the law and order situation of all states should be monitored in view of the protests.

EPL: Arsenal, Brighton, Newcastle win in opening round
EPL: Arsenal, Brighton, Newcastle win in opening round

Round-up of matches from the opening weekend of the English Premier League 2024-25

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances