Customs seize narcotic drugs worth Rs 4.83 crore, Kenyan passenger held
August 18, 2024  12:06
File image
File image
One Kenyan passenger was arrested as the Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone-III seized 482.66 gms of narcotic drugs worth approximately Rs 4.83 crore, Mumbai Customs said.  

Mumbai Customs said, "During the night of 15/16 August, Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone-III seized 482.66 gm cocaine worth approximately Rs 4.83 crore. The goods were concealed in body cavity. One Kenyan passenger was arrested."  

The Mumbai Customs further said that a white-coloured substance in powder form purported to be cocaine, a substance that comes under the NDPS Act, 1985 was found concealed inside the body of the foreign national passenger.  

Earlier, officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence intercepted two passengers at Mumbai airport and recovered 4,525 gm of gold dust in wax form valued at Rs 3.33 crore. -- ANI
TOP STORIES

'Where is Saurabh Chaudhary?' Rana's explosive attack on shooting federation
'Where is Saurabh Chaudhary?' Rana's explosive attack on shooting federation

Rana hardly minced words as he questioned the federation's tendency to make last-minute changes to its policy, and its stubborn refusal to acknowledge or facilitate the presence of shooters' personal coaches at national camps and trials.

'Rural consumption to do well going forward'
'Rural consumption to do well going forward'

'Food inflation is important and if that is controlled, then consumption will go up.'

How the markets will fare this week
How the markets will fare this week

With the earnings season drawing to a close, stock markets will take cues from global trends and foreign investors' trading activity this week, analysts said. The US FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) minutes will be the major...

B'desh crisis: 'India should not focus only on one person and party'
B'desh crisis: 'India should not focus only on one person and party'

'We should be mindful that the religious minority community in one country is the majority in another (and) so treatment of the minority community in our respective countries will be an important variable in our relationship'

Doctors' protest: 'Don't want to be next victim'
Doctors' protest: 'Don't want to be next victim'

Non-emergency services, such as OPD and diagnostics, and elective surgeries at city-based health facilities, including at Centre-run AIIMS, Safdarjung hospital and RML hospital, are hit since Monday.

