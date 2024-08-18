Customs seize narcotic drugs worth Rs 4.83 crore, Kenyan passenger held





Mumbai Customs said, "During the night of 15/16 August, Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone-III seized 482.66 gm cocaine worth approximately Rs 4.83 crore. The goods were concealed in body cavity. One Kenyan passenger was arrested."





The Mumbai Customs further said that a white-coloured substance in powder form purported to be cocaine, a substance that comes under the NDPS Act, 1985 was found concealed inside the body of the foreign national passenger.





Earlier, officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence intercepted two passengers at Mumbai airport and recovered 4,525 gm of gold dust in wax form valued at Rs 3.33 crore. -- ANI

