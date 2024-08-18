RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


'Conspiracy' to keep me in jail till Delhi assembly polls failed: Sisodia
August 18, 2024  10:36
Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia as part of his 'padyatra' campaign met people of his Patparganj constituency on Saturday, and alleged the BJP's "conspiracy" to keep him in jail till the Delhi assembly polls failed due to the blessings of Lord Hanuman.

The former deputy CM of Delhi, without naming any party leaders, said the central government agencies registered such cases against him and Kejriwal that are registered against terrorists and drug mafia.
 
"I have come among my brothers and sisters of Patparganj after 17 months. They (BJP) tried to keep me in jail somehow in fake cases till Delhi Assembly polls. But due to the blessings of Bajrangbali and Ram ji, their conspiracies failed," Sisodia said addressing a gathering of people.
 
He said AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal too will be out of prison.
 
People greeted Sisodia with garlands and some women also tied 'rakhi' to him. He asked about their well-being and told them to contact him if they faced any problems.
 
Slogans like "Manish Sisodia aa gaye, Kejriwal ji ayenge" (Manish Sisodia released, Kejriwal will also be released) were raised by AAP workers as Sisodia met people in the West Vinod Nagar area of Patparganj.
 
Sisodia's 'Padyatra' campaign ahead of the Assembly polls due in February, 2025, was launched from the Greater Kailash constituency on Friday. The senior AAP leader will visit all 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi during the campaign.
 
He interacted with local shopkeepers and rickshaw pullers and took their feedback while walking through the streets. He was greeted by the people who hugged him and took selfies.
 
Many children carrying his posters were also present. -- PTI 
