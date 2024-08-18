RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Cong to stage protests on Aug 19 against K'taka guv's sanction to prosecute CM
August 18, 2024  10:24
The Congress in Karnataka will stage state-wide protests against the permission given by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to prosecute Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for his alleged role in the MUDA alternative site 'scam'.

Gehlot on Saturday granted sanction for the prosecution of Siddaramaiah in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment 'scam' based on the complaints by three activists, T J Abraham, Pradeep S P and Snehamayi Krishna.

They had alleged that Siddaramaiah misused his position to get alternative sites to his wife Parvathi in the posh localities of Mysuru by creating fake documents.

The chief minister has refuted the allegation and vouched to fight it out legally.

In a post on 'X', Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is also the Congress state president, called upon his party leaders and workers to take out a kilometre long march to the Taluk and district level offices and submit memoranda addressed to the President of India Droupadi Murmu against the Governor's move.

"You all know that the BJP and the JD-S are hatching a big conspiracy against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. It's our duty to fight against it," he said.

Shivakumar said the Congress will fight against the conspiracy that aims to "finish off Siddaramaiah".

"We need to fight against the misuse of the office of the Governor, which granted permission to prosecute the Chief Minister," he said. -- PTI
