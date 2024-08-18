RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Coast Guard chief Rakesh Pal dies of cardiac arrest
August 18, 2024  20:55
Coast Guard director general Rakesh Pal/Courtesy ICG online
Indian Coast Guard Director General Rakesh Pal died at a government hospital in Chennai following a "cardiac arrest", defence sources in Chennai said. 

Pal, who was to attend an ICG event along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, was admitted to the state-run Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital earlier in the day after he complained of uneasiness, they said, without divulging details. 

Singh, who also attended a Tamil Nadu government event to release a commemorative coin on late DMK president M Karunanidhi's birth centenary, rushed to the hospital to pay his respects on hearing of Pal's demise. -- PTI
He had taken charge as the 25th director general of the Indian Coast Guard on July 19 last year.

