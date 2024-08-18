RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Air India cabin crew assaulted at London hotel
August 18, 2024  10:19
image
A female cabin crew member of Air India was allegedly assaulted by an intruder at a London hotel earlier this week, according to sources.
 
The airline is pursuing the matter with the local police.

In a statement, an Air India spokesperson said it was "deeply anguished by an unlawful incident of intrusion at a hotel, operated by a major international chain, that affected one of our crew members".

Sources in the know said a homeless man barged into the room at the hotel where the female cabin crew was staying and assaulted her. 

 As she shouted, others staying nearby came and rescued her and the person was caught, they added.

One of the sources said the cabin crew was allegedly sexually assaulted at the hotel while two other sources claimed it was a physical assault.

The incident happened at a star hotel near the London Heathrow airport, the sources added.

The airline in the statement said it is providing all possible support to the colleague and their broader team, including professional counselling. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

South Africa complete series sweep, Maharaj shines
South Africa complete series sweep, Maharaj shines

South Africa completed victory inside three days after bowling West Indies out for 222, having set them a target of 263 to win the match.

Healthcare services hit in WB as doctors' stir enters 10th day
Healthcare services hit in WB as doctors' stir enters 10th day

As the outpatient departments (OPDs) at government hospitals are closed on Sundays, the rush was less even as senior doctors were attending the emergency department to provide treatment to the visiting patients.

Mamata is trying to...: Nirbhaya's mother on Kolkata rape-murder
Mamata is trying to...: Nirbhaya's mother on Kolkata rape-murder

Instead of using her power to act against the culprits, the chief minister is trying to divert people's attention by holding protests, Asha Devi told PTI.

Send reports every 2 hours: Centre to states on doctors' protest
Send reports every 2 hours: Centre to states on doctors' protest

The MHA said that the law and order situation of all states should be monitored in view of the protests.

EPL: Arsenal, Brighton, Newcastle win in opening round
EPL: Arsenal, Brighton, Newcastle win in opening round

Round-up of matches from the opening weekend of the English Premier League 2024-25

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances