AIIMS neurosurgeon dies by suicide in south Delhi house





Raj Ghoniya, a resident of Rajkot in Gujarat, died due to a suspected overdose as used vials of medicines and syringes were found in his house in the Gautam Nagar area, the police said.





A suicide note was also recovered from the spot, however, Ghoniya did not blame anyone in it, they added.





"At around 2 pm on Sunday, a PCR call was received at the Hauz Khas police station regarding suicide by a doctor in the Gautam Nagar area. Police reached the spot and found Ghoniya in an unconscious state," a senior police officer said.





Ghoniya was taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where he was declared dead.





He was posted at the Trauma Centre of AIIMS. -- PTI

A 34-year-old neurosurgeon at AIIMS allegedly committed suicide in his south Delhi house on Sunday, the police said.