RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
AAP to announce Haryana assembly poll candidates soon
August 18, 2024  20:40
File image
File image
The Aam Admi Party's Haryana unit chief Sushil Gupta Sunday said his party would soon declare its candidates for the October 1 assembly polls with screening and survey for the purpose underway. 

He said the AAP will put up a strong fight in all 90 Assembly segments and asserted that the countdown to the end of the BJP government in the state has begun. 

"We will build a new Haryana sans goonda raj, unemployment and criminal incidents," Gupta said at a press conference in Chandigarh. 

"Candidates will be declared soon. We will try to declare the candidates by August 31. The AAP will give tickets to those whom people want," he said. 

The AAP leader said screening and survey of candidates is underway. 

Asked about the AAP's chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming polls in Haryana, Gupta said people will decide that. 

The party leadership and the political affairs committee will seek feedback from the people at an appropriate time, he said. 

To a question about any possibility of a tie-up with the Jannayak Janta Party, Gupta said there has been no talk in this regard. 

Slamming the Dushyant Chautala-led party, the AAP's Haryana unit chief alleged that the JJP was in alliance with the BJP when the state government had rained lathis on farmers. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Coast Guard chief Rakesh Pal dies of cardiac arrest in Chennai
Coast Guard chief Rakesh Pal dies of cardiac arrest in Chennai

He had taken charge as the 25th director general of the Indian Coast Guard on July 19 last year.

Tendulkar on how tennis ball can test batters' technique
Tendulkar on how tennis ball can test batters' technique

He spoke about how the understanding of release point while bowling worked for the players.

Champai Soren hints at quitting JMM, says faced bitter humiliation as CM
Champai Soren hints at quitting JMM, says faced bitter humiliation as CM

Some media reports had on Friday claimed that Soren could join the saffron party ahead of the Jharkhand assembly elections.

UP girl gang-raped in U'khand Roadways bus; driver among 5 held
UP girl gang-raped in U'khand Roadways bus; driver among 5 held

He said the incident occurred on August 12 at the busstahd and the police were informed about it Saturday evening.

FPIs turn net sellers; pull out Rs 21,201 crore from equities
FPIs turn net sellers; pull out Rs 21,201 crore from equities

Foreign investors continued their relentless selling in the Indian equity markets in August, offloading shares worth Rs 21,201 crore due to the unwinding of the yen carry trade, recession fears in the US and ongoing geopolitical...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances