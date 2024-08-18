AAP to announce Haryana assembly poll candidates soon





He said the AAP will put up a strong fight in all 90 Assembly segments and asserted that the countdown to the end of the BJP government in the state has begun.





"We will build a new Haryana sans goonda raj, unemployment and criminal incidents," Gupta said at a press conference in Chandigarh.





"Candidates will be declared soon. We will try to declare the candidates by August 31. The AAP will give tickets to those whom people want," he said.





The AAP leader said screening and survey of candidates is underway.





Asked about the AAP's chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming polls in Haryana, Gupta said people will decide that.





The party leadership and the political affairs committee will seek feedback from the people at an appropriate time, he said.





To a question about any possibility of a tie-up with the Jannayak Janta Party, Gupta said there has been no talk in this regard.





Slamming the Dushyant Chautala-led party, the AAP's Haryana unit chief alleged that the JJP was in alliance with the BJP when the state government had rained lathis on farmers. -- PTI

