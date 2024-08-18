6 killed in lightning strikes in Odisha





Two persons died in Kendrapara district as lightning struck them when they were working in their agricultural fields, a senior officer said.





During the day, an 18-year-old man was killed and four others were injured in a lightning strike in Balasore district.





The police said the deceased and injured persons, all women, belonged to one family.





The incident occurred when they were working in a paddy field.





Locals took them to Soro health centre where a doctor declared one of them dead, the police said.





Deaths due to lightning strikes were also reported from Jajpur, Sonepur and Bhadrak districts, the police said.





The deceased persons in the three districts are yet to be identified, a police officer said. -- PTI

At least six people were killed and four others injured on Sunday due to lightning strikes at various places in Odisha, the police said.