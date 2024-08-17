RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Top 10 BSE firms according to market cap
August 17, 2024  17:11
The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms surged Rs 7,30,389.86 crore to Rs 4,51,59,833.55 crore on Friday.
A 36-year-old Indian-origin man has been shot and killed after a teenage boy robbed a convenience store in the United States state of North Carolina, authorities said.

'With technology advancing, we should go all out and put up solar, wind, pumped storage, and battery, and make India go green.'

'What a beautiful journey this film has had!'

Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra admitted to falling short of his full potential in the Paris Olympics final, where he secured a silver medal with a throw of 89.45 meters.

Mobile internet was suspended for 24 hours in several areas of Udaipur and all schools were ordered to remain closed after a class 10 student stabbed another boy at a government school, triggering communal violence in the city.

