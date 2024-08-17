Top 10 BSE firms according to market cap

Sign inCreate Account
A 36-year-old Indian-origin man has been shot and killed after a teenage boy robbed a convenience store in the United States state of North Carolina, authorities said.
'With technology advancing, we should go all out and put up solar, wind, pumped storage, and battery, and make India go green.'
'What a beautiful journey this film has had!'
Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra admitted to falling short of his full potential in the Paris Olympics final, where he secured a silver medal with a throw of 89.45 meters.
Mobile internet was suspended for 24 hours in several areas of Udaipur and all schools were ordered to remain closed after a class 10 student stabbed another boy at a government school, triggering communal violence in the city.