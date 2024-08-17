RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Scare at Lucknow Airport after 'radioactive' alarm
August 17, 2024  17:05
Lucknow Airport became a scene of frenetic activity on Saturday after a shipment containing medicines for cancer patients activated an alarm of radioactive material, according to an official statement.

The airport officials swiftly responded to the alarm and alerted authorities. The incident did not impact the flight operations.

An official statement issued by Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (Lucknow Airport), read, 'A shipment containing medicines for cancer patients activated an alarm for radioactive material in the Cargo area of the Lucknow Airport.'

It added, 'The National Disaster Response Force, called in to ascertain the cause of the alarm, has declared the shipment safe.

'There was no casualty and there was no threat to life or injury. The Airport operations are running smoothly and have not been impacted,' the statement added.  -- PTI
