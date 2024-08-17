RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
No idea: Champai Soren on rumours of joining BJP
August 17, 2024  21:28
image
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader and former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren on Saturday said he had no idea over speculations about him joining the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Some media reports had on Friday claimed that Soren could join the saffron party ahead of the Jharkhand assembly elections.

"I don't know anything about such speculations and reports... I am where I am..." he told reporters in Ranchi before leaving for Jamshedpur.

Soren also said that his meeting with former JMM legislator Lobin Hembrom, who is reportedly in touch with BJP leaders, was a routine affair. 

"He (Hembrom) met me, but we had routine discussions," he said.

Hembrom was recently disqualified as a JMM MLA under the anti-defection law.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Communal clash in Udaipur; mobile internet suspended, schools shut
Communal clash in Udaipur; mobile internet suspended, schools shut

Mobile internet was suspended for 24 hours in several areas of Udaipur and all schools were ordered to remain closed after a class 10 student stabbed another boy at a government school, triggering communal violence in the city.

20 coaches of Sabarmati Express derail in UP, sabotage suspected
20 coaches of Sabarmati Express derail in UP, sabotage suspected

Twenty coaches of the Ahmedabad-bound Sabarmati Express passenger train derailed near Govindpuri station in Kanpur early Saturday after the engine hit an 'object placed on the track'.

45 specialists to join Modi govt in major lateral entry push
45 specialists to join Modi govt in major lateral entry push

Forty-five specialists will soon be joining key posts of joint secretaries, directors and deputy secretaries in different central ministries as part of the Modi government's ambitious plan to infuse fresh talent to further improve ease...

Siddaramaiah refuses to resign, to challenge Guv's sanction
Siddaramaiah refuses to resign, to challenge Guv's sanction

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday ruled out his resignation, following the Governor granting sanction to prosecute him, in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment 'scam', and said he...

Kolkata rape-murder: Where the CBI probe has reached
Kolkata rape-murder: Where the CBI probe has reached

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will conduct a psychological assessment of Sanjay Roy, the accused in a rape-and-murder case of a doctor in Kolkata that has triggered nationwide protests, officials said on Saturday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances