MUDA 'scam' complainant files caveat on Guv's sanction
August 17, 2024  17:33
One of the complainants in the MUDA 'scam' case on Saturday filed a caveat in the Karnataka High Court after Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot granted permission to prosecute Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

It is alleged that the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) 'scam' pertains to the compensatory sites allotment to Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi in an upmarket area in Mysuru, which had higher property value as compared to the location of her land which had been 'acquired' by the MUDA.

The opposition cried foul and three activists lodged a complaint with Gehlot, accusing the CM of 'misusing' his position.

Siddaramaiah has rejected the allegations and asserted that his wife deserved a fair compensation.

He also called it a conspiracy against him to destabilise the Congress government by unseating him.

Governor Gehlot granted permission to prosecute Siddaramaiah on Saturday to investigate alleged site distribution and commission of offenses. 

Siddaramaiah is expected to approach the High Court to challenge or suspend the Governor's order.

With the caveat now filed, the court will need to hear the arguments of the original complainant before reaching any conclusions, as per legal experts. 

Following the filing of the caveat, Pradeep Kumar addressed the media and explained, "I filed the caveat because under the legal provisions, Siddaramaiah can approach the high court seeking relief. Without a caveat, he might receive relief without considering the other side of the argument. Thus, I have filed a caveat."

The Karnataka government or CM Siddaramaiah has not yet taken any legal steps related to the sanction of prosecution. Another complainant in the case, T J Abraham, said he would file the caveat on Monday.  -- PTI
