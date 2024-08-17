RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


MUDA complainants prep for legal battle against CM
August 17, 2024  19:54
Activist T J Abraham, who is one of the complainants on the Mysuru Urban Development Authority site allotment 'scam' against the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, said on Saturday he would approach the special court for public representatives and plead before it to take cognisance of the sanction granted by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to prosecute him.

"We will submit this permission before the special court requesting the judge to take cognisance of it or refer it under 156(3) of CrPC. I will do it on August 21," Abraham told reporters in Bengaluru.

The Governor accorded sanction under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and Section 218 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 for the commission of the alleged offences as mentioned in the petitions of activists Pradeep Kumar S P, Abraham and Snehamayi Krishna.

Pradeep Kumar said he has filed a caveat in the Karnataka high court.

"I filed the caveat because under the legal provisions, Siddaramaiah can approach the High Court seeking relief. Without a caveat, he might receive relief without considering the other side of the argument. Thus, I have filed a caveat," Kumar told reporters.  -- PTI
