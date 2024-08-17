Mob attacks priest over objection to dishwashing outside temple in Raj





The incident happened Thursday when Sohan Lal, the priest of Srinath Charan Chowki temple in Motipura village, they said.





Lal in his complaint alleged that around 20-30 people attacked him and he and his two companions had to hide behind the temple door, bolting it from inside, to save themselves.





The attackers threatened to kill him and bomb the temple, Lal added.





The priest claimed that some people from the Muslim community had cooked some non-vegetarian food at a dargah alongside the temple Thursday evening and insisted on washing the utensils at a water reservoir outside the temple. -- PTI

