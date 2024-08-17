Medic murder: HC notices to MP, doctors over today's strike





A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva and Justice Vinay Saraf issued notices to the dean of Bhopal-based Gandhi Medical College GMC, the Junior Doctors Association and others while hearing a petition filed by Anshul Tiwari, a resident of Narsinghpur district, challenging the strike.





The notices to the Madhya Pradesh government and dean of the state-run GMC were accepted by the additional advocate general who appeared for them in the HC.





The court ordered that the notice to the Junior Doctors Association be sent by all possible modes, including WhatsApp and e-mail.





The court fixed the next date of hearing on Saturday (August 17). -- PTI

The Madhya Pradesh high court on Friday issued notices to the state government and others seeking their reply in 24 hours on the strike called by doctors on August 17 to protest against the alleged rape and murder of a woman medic at a Kolkata hospital and vandalisation of the health facility.