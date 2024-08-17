Kolkata rape case: IMA declares nationwide strike today

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has declared a 24-hour withdrawal of services by all the modern medicine doctors of the country irrespective of the sector and place of work in amid the nationwaide outrage over the rape and murder of a second-year trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College.





While emergency services and casualties will continue to function, there will be no outpatient departments (OPDs) or elective surgeries during this period, the IMA said in a statement.





Resident Doctors' Association UCMS (University College of Medical Sciences) and GTBH (Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital) in Delhi will continue their strike today. They will have a General body meeting at 9.30 am. As part of the strike, OPD (Outpatient Department), elective services, laboratory and lab services will be shut down.

Resident Doctors Associations of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and Madras Medical College also organised a boycott protest in Chennai against the incident of rape and murder of a woman doctor in Kolkata.

A protesting resident doctor in Chennai said that emergency services will continue during the strike.

"In accordance with the IMA notification, we are going for a boycott of all our elective services. Emergency services will continue. All we are asking for is justice for the victim and her family. We are with them... It has been a week but no serious investigation has been done in the case. Some scapegoats have been arrested, but the original culprits are still out there," he said.