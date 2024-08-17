RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to be prosecuted in MUDA scam
August 17, 2024  10:30
image
BREAKING: Karnataka governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has granted permission to prosecute Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the alleged MUDA land scam case.
'Digital courts will alleviate congestion in traditional courts.'

Celebrated wrestler Vinesh Phogat received a grand welcome on her return to the country with hundreds of supporters gathering outside the Indira Gandhi International Airport

As a uniquely multi-hyphenated writer-director-lyricist-author, Gulzar has built a reputation across multiple spheres of film-making and literary creative endeavours. Dinesh Raheja salutes the Master who turns 90 on Sunday.

The Karnataka government had on August 1 "strongly advised" the Governor to withdraw his "showcause notice" to the Chief Minister and alleged "gross misuse of the Constitutional Office ' of the Governor.

South Africa built a 239-run lead over the West Indies after the second day of the second Test on Friday to take the upper hand.

