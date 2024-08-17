Kannauj rape: Police collect DNA sample of accused Nawab Singh Yadav





The sample was taken by a team of doctors at the district jail, according to a police official.





Kamlesh Kumar, the circle officer of Kannauj Sadar, said that during a court hearing on Friday, Yadav agreed to provide his DNA sample when asked by the judge.





"Following his consent, a police team, accompanied by doctors, visited the district jail in Anaugi to collect the sample. The sample was sealed and sent to the forensic lab for analysis," Kumar said.





Yadav, who manages a private educational institution and is a former Samajwadi Party block head, has been accused of raping the minor on the pretext of offering her a job. SP Amit Kumar Anand said on Tuesday that the victim underwent a medical examination with her parents' consent, which confirmed the rape. -- PTI

Following a court order, the Kannuj police on Friday collected the DNA sample from Nawab Singh Yadav, a former SP block head accused of raping a 15-year-old girl, officials said.