RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Hindu religious leader booked for remarks against Prophet in Thane
August 17, 2024  13:49
image
Police in Maharashtra's Thane district have registered a case against Hindu religious leader Ramgiri Maharaj over his alleged objectionable remarks against Prophet Mohammad and Islam, an official said on Saturday.

The remarks were allegedly made recently by Ramgiri Maharaj at Shah Panchale village in Sinnar taluka of Nashik district during a religious event and its video went viral on social media, police had said earlier. 

The Mumbra police have booked the religious leader under BNS section 302 (uttering words with intent to wound religious feelings) and many others, including the ones dealing with outraging religious feelings, promoting enmity between groups over religion, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace and criminal intimidation.

Ramgiri Maharaj also faces FIRs in Nashik and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar districts of the state. The religious leader has said that he made the statement in reaction to the atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh. 

"The only motive was that Hindus should unite. Now, I will face whatever may come. If a case has been filed, I will see whenever I get a notice," he had said on Friday.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

SEE: Tearful Vinesh Phogat returns to a hero's welcome!
SEE: Tearful Vinesh Phogat returns to a hero's welcome!

Vinesh Phogat received a grand welcome on her return to the country with hundreds of supporters gathering outside the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Taxi driver, traffic cops save woman from falling off Atal Setu
Taxi driver, traffic cops save woman from falling off Atal Setu

A taxi driver and four traffic cops displayed remarkable alertness and agility to save a 56-year-old woman who was about to fall into the Arabian Sea from Atal Setu, an official said on Saturday.

Nearly 650 people killed in Bangladesh violence: UN report
Nearly 650 people killed in Bangladesh violence: UN report

Nearly 650 people have been killed in the recent unrest in Bangladesh between July 16 and August 11, the United Nations Human Rights Office has said in a preliminary report, suggesting a thorough, impartial and transparent investigation...

Karnataka Governor gives nod to prosecute Siddaramaiah
Karnataka Governor gives nod to prosecute Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Saturday granted sanction for prosecution of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment 'scam'.

Taapsee's Checkmate Look
Taapsee's Checkmate Look

Looking back at Devdas...Saif, then and now...Kriti's bright smile...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances