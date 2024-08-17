RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Gurugram's Ambience Mall receives bomb threat
August 17, 2024  14:52
Ambience Mall in Gurugram was evacuated on Saturday after it received an email claiming that a bomb had been planted on the premises, police said. 

Bomb and dog squad teams are at the spot and a search operation is underway, they said. Ambience Mall management received a bomb threat email at 9.27 am, police said.

The email, which was sent from hiddenbones101@gmail.com, stated, read, 'I planted bombs in the building. Every person inside the building will be killed, none of you will escape. You deserve death. I planted the bombs in the building because I hate my life. The people behind this attack are Paige and Nora.'

Assistant Commissioner of Police, DLF, Vikas Kaushik said nothing suspicious had been found in the search operation so far.

"We have sanitised 70 per cent of the mall and our teams, including the bomb disposal squad and the dog squad, are thoroughly checking every corner of the mall nothing suspicious has been found (so far)," he said.

In an official statement, Gurugram Police appealed to the general public to not panic. It said so far, such emails have been found to be hoaxes meant to scare people and it is making efforts to track their source.   -- PTI
