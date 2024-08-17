RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Congress suspends its two MLAs in Meghalaya
August 17, 2024  12:27
The opposition Congress in Meghalaya suspended its MLAs Gabriel Wahlang and Charles Marngar following allegations that they were 'hobnobbing' with the ruling National People's Party.

The Congress had four MLAs in the 60-member House. In a communique, state Congress general secretary Wansuk Syiem said the MLAs were suspended for 'anti-party activities'.

"The party's decision came based on recent reports from the block committee and frontal organisation, which indicated your association with anti-party activities and associating with the MDA government," Syiem said.

"Such actions are in direct conflict with the party's ideologies and principles, necessitating this disciplinary measure," said the communique sent to both MLAs.

Following allegations against three MLAs, the Congress conducted an internal investigation, which revealed that two of them were 'hobnobbing' with the ruling NPP over the last few months, a party leader said.

The investigation against MLA Celestine Lyngdoh was continuing, he said. 

The MLAs could not be reached immediately for comment.   -- PTI
