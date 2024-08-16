Two 'IED-like devices' found in Guwahati: Police





One of the devices was found in Satgaon area, near Narengi Army Cantonment, and another at Last Gate in close vicinity of the state secretariat and ministers' colony, where the chief minister's residence is also located.





The United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent, in an email to media houses, on Thursday gave out a list identifying exact locations of 19 bombs with photographs but could not pinpoint the remaining five spots.

ULFA said the blasts were scheduled to take place between 6 am and noon on Thursday but after failure in execution as the bombs did not explode due to 'technical failure', it sought public cooperation for defusing the explosive devices.





"We had been carrying out a thorough search in all the areas mentioned in the ULFA statement. In Satgaon, search was conducted yesterday and resumed today. We recovered an IED-type device in Satgaon and another in Last Gate," Guwahati commissioner of police Diganta Barah said. -- PTI

Two 'IED-like devices' were found in Guwahati on Friday, taking the total number of 'bomb-like substances' seized across Assam in the last 24 hours to 10 after the banned United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent claimed to have planted 24 explosives to trigger serial blasts in the state, a top police official said.