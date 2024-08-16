RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Tension in Maha city over remark against Prophet
August 16, 2024  18:13
File image
File image
Tension prevailed in part of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city in Maharashtra on Friday after a group of Muslims gathered in front of a police station and demanded action against a Hindu religious leader for his alleged objectionable remark against Prophet Mohammad, officials said. 

A large group of Muslim community members gathered outside the City Chowk police station to demand action against Ramgiri Maharaj, alleging that he made objectionable comments against Prophet Mohammad and Islam, they said. 

The police tried to pacify the group. Inspector Nirmala Pardeshi of the City Chowk police station appealed to them to maintain peace. 

She assured that they would take note of their demand and also take strict action. 

Meanwhile, speaking to Marathi news channel ABP Majha on the controversy surrounding his statement, Ramgiri Maharaj said, "Hindus should remain alert. I have spoken what I wanted to. I am firm on it and I am ready to face its consequences." -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

First Gaganyaan mission launch likely by Dec: ISRO chief
First Gaganyaan mission launch likely by Dec: ISRO chief

Currently, some of the rocket hardware for the human space programme has reached the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota and the integration of the crew module was going on at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Trivandrum, ISRO...

Aattam: The Play Wins Top National Award
Aattam: The Play Wins Top National Award

Sooraj R Barjatya was judged Best Director for the Hindi movie Uunchai at the National Film Awards.

More athletes, more medals: India's LA 2028 target
More athletes, more medals: India's LA 2028 target

Increased participation should be our goal in new Olympic cycle: Chef de Mission Gagan Narang

Shooting star Manu Bhaker trades pistol for horse riding, dance
Shooting star Manu Bhaker trades pistol for horse riding, dance

Horse riding, bharatnatyam and skating on Manu's mind during break from shooting

Yunus dials Modi, assures protection of Hindus, minorities in B'desh
Yunus dials Modi, assures protection of Hindus, minorities in B'desh

This is the first conversation between Modi and Yunus after he assumed the responsibility following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances