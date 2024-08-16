Tension in Maha city over remark against Prophet





A large group of Muslim community members gathered outside the City Chowk police station to demand action against Ramgiri Maharaj, alleging that he made objectionable comments against Prophet Mohammad and Islam, they said.





The police tried to pacify the group. Inspector Nirmala Pardeshi of the City Chowk police station appealed to them to maintain peace.





She assured that they would take note of their demand and also take strict action.





Meanwhile, speaking to Marathi news channel ABP Majha on the controversy surrounding his statement, Ramgiri Maharaj said, "Hindus should remain alert. I have spoken what I wanted to. I am firm on it and I am ready to face its consequences." -- PTI

