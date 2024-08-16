'Stree 2' registers blockbuster opening at box office, earns Rs 76.5 cr





The Amar Kaushik-directorial, a sequel to the 2018 hit Stree, was released in theatres across the country on August 15 on Independence Day.





Producer Dinesh Vijan's banner Maddock Films shared the opening day numbers of the film by sharing a poster, stating that the movie earned Rs 76.5 crore gross.





"Stree 2 creates HISTORY! India's highest Day 1 Box office ever! Thank you audience for all the love," the production company posted.





Co-starring Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana, Stree was one of the most commercially-successful and critically-acclaimed films of 2018.





The three actors are returning for the follow-up movie as well.





Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 has emerged victorious over its two rivals -- Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham's Vedaa. -- PTI

, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, has registered a blockbuster opening by earning Rs 76.5 crore on day one at the box office, the makers said on Friday.