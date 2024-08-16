RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
'Stree 2' registers blockbuster opening at box office, earns Rs 76.5 cr
August 16, 2024  19:59
image
Stree 2, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, has registered a blockbuster opening by earning Rs 76.5 crore on day one at the box office, the makers said on Friday. 

The Amar Kaushik-directorial, a sequel to the 2018 hit Stree, was released in theatres across the country on August 15 on Independence Day. 

Producer Dinesh Vijan's banner Maddock Films shared the opening day numbers of the film by sharing a poster, stating that the movie earned Rs 76.5 crore gross. 

"Stree 2 creates HISTORY! India's highest Day 1 Box office ever! Thank you audience for all the love," the production company posted. 

Co-starring Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana, Stree was one of the most commercially-successful and critically-acclaimed films of 2018. 

The three actors are returning for the follow-up movie as well. 

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 has emerged victorious over its two rivals -- Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham's Vedaa. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Nagal returns to Indian Davis Cup team, Yuki opts out
Nagal returns to Indian Davis Cup team, Yuki opts out

India's top singles player Sumit Nagal on Friday returned to the Davis Cup team for the World Group I tie against Sweden but Yuki Bhambri has opted out of the September 14-15 contest,

Victory for Vinesh, Sakshi, Bajrang as HC accepts plea
Victory for Vinesh, Sakshi, Bajrang as HC accepts plea

Delhi HC open to IOA reconstituting ad hoc panel for WFI's functioning

Antil, Jadhav named India flag-bearers for Paralympics
Antil, Jadhav named India flag-bearers for Paralympics

Tokyo Paralympics gold medal winner Sumit Antil and Asian Para Games silver medalist Bhagyashree Jadhav will be Indian flag-bearers at the opening ceremony of the Paris Paralympics.

PCB to use new floodlights in ICC Champions Trophy
PCB to use new floodlights in ICC Champions Trophy

The Pakistan Cricket Board will use new floodlights at stadiums in Karachi and Lahore for the Champions Trophy early next year.

Yunus dials Modi, assures protection of Hindus, minorities in B'desh
Yunus dials Modi, assures protection of Hindus, minorities in B'desh

This is the first conversation between Modi and Yunus after he assumed the responsibility following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances