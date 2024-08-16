RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Sensex jumps 1,330 pts to 2-week high
August 16, 2024  17:17
image
Benchmark Sensex spurted by 1,330 points to close at a two-week high while Nifty jumped 397 points to settle above the 24,500 level on Friday as easing fears of a recession in the US triggered buying in IT shares amid a sharp global stocks rally. 

 The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,330.96 points or 1.68 per cent to settle at 80,436.84, marking its best single-day gains in more than two months. During the day, it zoomed 1,412.33 points or 1.78 per cent to 80,518.21.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Does BJP Have Anyone To Match Kejriwal?
Does BJP Have Anyone To Match Kejriwal?

'BJP insiders acknowledge that the party needs to be helmed by someone who can match Arvind Kejriwal's stature.' 'A Sudhanshu Trivedi or Bansuri Swaraj could bring the freshness the party needs in Delhi,' points out Aditi Phadnis.

Absolute failure of state machinery: HC on Kolkata hospital violence
Absolute failure of state machinery: HC on Kolkata hospital violence

The Calcutta high court on Friday observed that mob violence at the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital was an absolute failure of state machinery in West Bengal.

Yet another murder case filed against Sheikh Hasina, party leader
Yet another murder case filed against Sheikh Hasina, party leader

According to the complaint, Awami League leaders and activists attacked the protesters and hacked Hossain to death with sharp weapons.

Victory for Vinesh, Sakshi Bajrang as HC accepts plea
Victory for Vinesh, Sakshi Bajrang as HC accepts plea

Delhi HC open to IOA reconstituting ad hoc panel for WFI's functioning

India to play two-day day-night tour match in Australia
India to play two-day day-night tour match in Australia

Johnson sidelined for Aus tour of UK

