Security breach as man enters Parl Annexe building, nabbed
August 16, 2024  23:57
In a major security breach, a man in his early 20s scaled the wall and jumped inside the Parliament Annexe building premises on Friday afternoon, official sources said. 

A purported video of the incident has also surfaced where the suspect, wearing a pair of shorts and a T-shirt, is seen being held by armed CISF personnel. 

Nothing incriminating was found from the man during frisking. 

He has been handed over to the Delhi Police, sources in the Central Industrial Security Force said. 

They said the incident took place towards Imtiaz Khan Marg. 

The suspect scaled the wall and jumped inside the Parliament Annexe building premises around 2:45 pm. 

The man has been identified as Manish, a resident of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, the sources said. 

The CISF personnel, who look after the security of the Parliament complex, made a PCR call after spotting the man inside the premises and informed the local police. 

A police team rushed to the spot and took the man to a nearby police station, where he was questioned by officials. 

When contacted, a senior Delhi police officer said, "We are trying to find out how he scaled the wall and went inside the premises." 

CCTV footage is being checked, the officer added. -- PTI
