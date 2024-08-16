Risk for mpox surge very low in India now: Official sources





Official sources said the last case of monkeypox in India was reported from Kerala in March this year.





According to official data, 30 laboratory confirmed cases of monkeypox since 2022 have been reported in India since 2022.





The health ministry might write to points of entry such as airports, seaports to be alert and vigilant and deal with suspected cases of monkeypox as per the guidelines in terms of isolation and treatment, an official source said.





"At the moment, the risk of a surge in monkeypox infection is very low in India and there is no need to panic," the official source said.





Union Health Minister JP Nadda is likely to hold a meeting with officials from the ministry, NCDC and ICMR on Saturday.





On Wednesday, the WHO said the upsurge of mpox in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and a growing number of countries in Africa constitutes a public health emergency of international concern under the International Health Regulations (2005). -- PTI

