RG Kar ex principal claims threat, seeks protection





The Kolkata Police on Friday said it has so far arrested 19 people in connection with the vandalism and violence at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in the metropolis. Those arrested were remanded to police custody by a city court till August 22, officials said.





The emergency ward, nursing station, medicine store and parts of the outpatient department of the hospital were vandalised by miscreants on Thursday amid midnight protests by women across West Bengal, condemning the alleged rape and murder of a doctor in the hospital's seminar hall on August 9.





Several persons, including some policemen, were injured in the violence.

Former Principal of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital, Dr Sandip Ghosh has approached the Calcutta High Court seeking protection, claiming that he has a threat to his life. The court has asked the state to provide police protection. The court has also asked his counsel to file a separate affidavit if anything else needs to be mentioned or any other claims.