RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Railways launches drive to curb mosquito breeding along tracks
August 16, 2024  22:21
File image
File image
The Delhi Rail Division has started a special train Mosquito Terminator on Wheels here on Friday to prevent the mosquito breeding along the railway tracks, a press statement said.

A truck-mounted power sprayer provided by Municipal Corporation was loaded on a special kind of wagon named DBKM', which sprayed anti larva spray during train movement to sanitise the areas up to a distance of 50-60 meters along the tracks to Rathdhana via Adarsh Nagar and Badli and returned to New Delhi, it said.

According to the Delhi Division, the train will run till Sept 21 and cover other areas of NCR region, taking two rounds on each route during the peak mosquito breeding season to reduce the menace of mosquito larvae breeding.

The 'Mosquito Terminator on Wheels' will cover a distance of 75 km approx. on each trip. 

This train has been envisaged to control & mitigate the menace of mosquitoes breeding in the burrow pits alongside railway tracks, as a measure to contribute towards public health and more importantly for the health safety of people residing at places adjoining railway tracks, the press release said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Yunus expands interim Bangladesh govt, inducts 4 more advisers
Yunus expands interim Bangladesh govt, inducts 4 more advisers

With these four, the strength of the members -- all equivalent to ministers -- in the interim government's advisory council rose to 21.

Flick optimistic as Barca prepares for La Liga opener
Flick optimistic as Barca prepares for La Liga opener

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has no complaints over his squad and fully trusts the club, the German said on the eve of Saturday's LaLiga opening clash at Valencia.

'We didn't give up': Vinesh shares her painful journey
'We didn't give up': Vinesh shares her painful journey

Vinesh Phogat has finally opened up about her devastating disqualification from the women's 50kg wrestling final at the Paris Olympics.

Sri Lanka's Niroshan Dickwella hit with doping ban
Sri Lanka's Niroshan Dickwella hit with doping ban

Sri Lankan wicketkeeper-batter Niroshan Dickwella has been suspended by Sri Lanka Cricket following allegations of an anti-doping violation during the Lankan Premier League.

Maha polls likely after Diwali, says EC; MVA slams delay
Maha polls likely after Diwali, says EC; MVA slams delay

Kumar also hinted that the Maharashtra elections could be held after Diwali.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances