Railways launches drive to curb mosquito breeding along tracks





A truck-mounted power sprayer provided by Municipal Corporation was loaded on a special kind of wagon named DBKM', which sprayed anti larva spray during train movement to sanitise the areas up to a distance of 50-60 meters along the tracks to Rathdhana via Adarsh Nagar and Badli and returned to New Delhi, it said.





According to the Delhi Division, the train will run till Sept 21 and cover other areas of NCR region, taking two rounds on each route during the peak mosquito breeding season to reduce the menace of mosquito larvae breeding.





The 'Mosquito Terminator on Wheels' will cover a distance of 75 km approx. on each trip.





This train has been envisaged to control & mitigate the menace of mosquitoes breeding in the burrow pits alongside railway tracks, as a measure to contribute towards public health and more importantly for the health safety of people residing at places adjoining railway tracks, the press release said. -- PTI

